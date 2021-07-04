Freeman: Principled patriotism: A remedy for our time

A divisive cloud hangs over this year’s celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. At multigenerational gatherings, the topic of what it means to be a patriotic American likely will be left unspoken in order to safeguard friendships and family relationships. But without a shared notion of patriotism the bonds of civic life are torn apart. Why and how must we put America together again?
Ask a seventh grader, as I did, what patriotism means. She will respond devotion to country, which happens to be the traditional definition of patriotism. Ask her what devotion to country involves. She will stumble around and, if she has had a conscientious teacher, she will explain that a patriot is someone who subscribes to the principles of liberty and justice for all set forth in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Present-day conservative and progressives would agree with President Theodore Roosevelt that patriotism means to stand by the country, not to the president or any other public official.
This American form of patriotism is unique among nations because it alone is based on loyalty to a set of universal principles — not to an ideology, not to a ruling family, and not to a single person. Which is why the Jan. 6 insurrection was so shocking.
In Wyoming we prefer to avoid the limelight, but now we have no choice. National attention places us at the epicenter of an unprecedented referendum. This referendum is neither partisan nor a matter of policy differences. Instead, it tests our loyalty to the principles of self-government as set forth by our founders.
Whether conservative or progressive, or somewhere in between, Americans have always believed that self-government requires some order of self-restraint, which is why we have a written constitution. We do, however, differ in our interpretation of those restraints. At the risk of oversimplification, conservatives look back to the “original intent” of the founders, their patriotism expressed as loyalty to a nation that has existed since 1776. Progressives look forward to “a more perfect union,” their patriotism expressed as loyalty to a nation yet to be.
In his eminently readable book, Reclaiming Patriotism in an Age of Extremes, political philosopher Steven B. Smith explains how the current culture wars have obscured legitimate policy differences, encouraged extremism on all sides; and in his view reduced patriotism to a game of capture the flag. On the extreme left, patriotism has been pushed aside; viewed as obstruction to recognizing the significance of ethnic, racial, and religious identities. Over the past half century, this sort of identity politics has gradually morphed into multiculturism on college campuses; merging with the usual youthful opposition to the status quo, stoked by a leftish cadre among faculty.
On the extreme right, patriotism has become identified with ethnic nationalism; diametrically opposed to the all-embracing nationalism, which is based on the highest ideals of equality as expressed by the founders. To be sure, a sort of “us versus them” ideology has long been latent in our nation. But now, like never before, cynical opportunists are exploiting profound grievances and resentments in their striving for absolute power.
The failures-to-date of legislative bodies at all levels to compromise in order to address those grievances has given further ammunition to those on the extreme left and extreme right who claim that our system of government must be dismantled. The quickest, most efficient way to deconstruct government is for state legislatures to change their election systems.
As residents of the most conservative state in the union, we have an unprecedented opportunity upcoming to show the nation, really the world, that we continue to choose what Steven B. Smith calls principled patriotism; accompanied by constitutional government and the “habit of the heart” that properly we can call the American way of life. But for now, we must understand and confirm to each other that far left extremism is incompatible with progressivism and far right extremism is incompatible with conservatism.
John F. Freeman is a longtime resident of Wyoming. Trained in history, he served as community college dean, nonprofit executive and community development volunteer in the office of a former governor. He can be reached at jfreemanwyo@gmail.com