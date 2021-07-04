Freeman: Principled patriotism: A remedy for our time

A divisive cloud hangs over this year’s celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. At multigenerational gatherings, the topic of what it means to be a patriotic American likely will be left unspoken in order to safeguard friendships and family relationships. But without a shared notion of patriotism the bonds of civic life are torn apart. Why and how must we put America together again?

Ask a seventh grader, as I did, what patriotism means. She will respond devotion to country, which happens to be the traditional definition of patriotism. Ask her what devotion to country involves. She will stumble around and, if she has had a conscientious teacher, she will explain that a patriot is someone who subscribes to the principles of liberty and justice for all set forth in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Present-day conservative and progressives would agree with President Theodore Roosevelt that patriotism means to stand by the country, not to the president or any other public official.

This American form of patriotism is unique among nations because it alone is based on loyalty to a set of universal principles — not to an ideology, not to a ruling family, and not to a single person. Which is why the Jan. 6 insurrection was so shocking.