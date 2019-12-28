Freeman: Religion and spirituality in chaotic times

At this time of cultural anxiety and mental exhaustion, we would do well to reflect for a moment: Who are we? What values do we stand for? How best can we practice those values? Traditionally we have looked to the church for guidance on distinguishing right from wrong, good from bad and truth from untruth. But even that institution is under stress.
The religious landscape in our nation is changing dramatically, according to Pew Research Center surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019. Sixty-five percent of Americans call themselves Christians, down 12 percent from 2009. Meanwhile, 26 percent describe themselves as atheist, agnostic or nothing in particular, up from seventeen percent ten years earlier. In my generation (born between 1928 and 1945), 84 percent consider themselves Christian; but among millennials (born between 1981 and 1996), only 49 percent describe themselves as Christians, ten percent as non-Christian and forty percent as non-believers.
Wyoming follows the national pattern. Here, 38 percent of adults say that they attend religious services at least once per week. Fifty-three percent say they pray daily and 42 percent meditate at least once per week, according to the Pew Center. Interestingly, only 36 percent say that they seek direction on right and wrong from religion, 10 percent from science and 42 percent from common sense.
You have free articles remaining.
And yet we know that all people, regardless of belief or non-belief, long to share a relationship, however defined. In an eminently readable book, Christianity after Religion, the cultural commentator Diana Bass Butler distinguishes between religion and spirituality; between faith in a body of doctrine and faith in a relationship whether with God or in harmony with nature and the universe or with another person. It seems that dissatisfaction with religion, in particular established religious institutions, is as old as our Judeo-Christian culture. Arguably the most famous critic of religious institutions — rules, assemblies, priests — was the person of Jesus. He began his public ministry, not with a set of beliefs but by inviting people to assemble together; to follow him on a journey to put into practice the moral and ethical behavior later recorded as the Sermon on the Mount. As a prophet, Jesus asked his followers to rearrange their lives by caring for each other in preparation for a future yet unknown. In truth, Jesus was a utopian, calling for a perfect world far different from his own.
Early Christians understood faith simply as trusting in Jesus, which in practice meant doing their best to imitate His way of living. We tend to forget that the Christian belief system did not begin to become institutionalized until the Council of Nicaea in 325 A.D., some three centuries after the time of Jesus. Since then, and through the ages, there have been numerous attempts at religious reforms. Among them, St. Benedict created model monastic communities based on the gospels. Another monk, Martin Luther, urged his followers to experience faith on their own terms and in their own ways; reading the gospels for themselves, rather than depending on doctrinal interpretations.
Luther lived 500 years ago in an age of unbelief much like our own. He held a pretty dark view of humanity; in contrast with his near contemporary John Calvin, also a critic of religious institutions as they then existed. Calvin turned Geneva into a republic with a constitution that did not distinguish between civic and religious authority. Alas, censorial moral discipline didn’t work; rebuffed by the universal desire for political and religious freedom, which would contribute mightily to the English Puritans departing for North America. Puritans, so-called because they, too, wished to get back to basics: gathered in community; living their ethical and moral values. Such “spiritual awakening” has since re-occurred with some frequency but only limited impact.
In Wyoming today, membership in traditional religious institutions continues to decline. But a handful of congregations are reaching beyond doctrinal boundaries, providing a sense of spiritual community without sectarian litmus tests, welcoming “friends” or “associated members.” Congregations that focus upon social justice issues — arguably, a sanitized phrase for imitating the life of Jesus — continue to grow and thrive. One can only hope that the congregants of those scattered institutions gain the strength to understand the causes, and suggest remedies for our cultural anxieties.
John F. Freeman lives in Laramie. He is trained in history. You can contact him at jfreemanwyo@gmail.com