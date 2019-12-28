Freeman: Religion and spirituality in chaotic times

And yet we know that all people, regardless of belief or non-belief, long to share a relationship, however defined. In an eminently readable book, Christianity after Religion, the cultural commentator Diana Bass Butler distinguishes between religion and spirituality; between faith in a body of doctrine and faith in a relationship whether with God or in harmony with nature and the universe or with another person. It seems that dissatisfaction with religion, in particular established religious institutions, is as old as our Judeo-Christian culture. Arguably the most famous critic of religious institutions — rules, assemblies, priests — was the person of Jesus. He began his public ministry, not with a set of beliefs but by inviting people to assemble together; to follow him on a journey to put into practice the moral and ethical behavior later recorded as the Sermon on the Mount. As a prophet, Jesus asked his followers to rearrange their lives by caring for each other in preparation for a future yet unknown. In truth, Jesus was a utopian, calling for a perfect world far different from his own.