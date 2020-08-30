Freeman: The allure of authoritarianism

To be sure, the authoritarian predisposition remains alive and well in Germany, other European nations and throughout the world. But Germans are especially worried about the U.S. because our military helped liberate their nation; our system of democracy served as model for reconstruction of their own government; our financial might made possible the “miracle” of their economic recovery. With resurgent authoritarianism worldwide, most Germans wonder, if not America who will protect Western civilization? (The book to read recently published: Twilight of Democracy: the Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism by Anne Applebaum.)

To equate the lurch into authoritarianism in Germany of the 1920s to contemporary authoritarianism is of course absurd. Then, the Germans had yet to recover from military defeat, to cope with food shortages and high unemployment and adapt to a form of government imposed by the victors. Now circumstances are entirely different. Over the past 75 years, Americans and Western Europeans in particular have experienced the greatest wealth and the longest period of peace ever recorded. Never obliged to cope with depravation, most of us have taken our good fortune for granted. We have failed to recognize, much less address, the insidious threats posed by unfettered capitalism, governmental failures and depletion of natural resources.