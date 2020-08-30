Freeman: The allure of authoritarianism

Almost everyone agrees that we’re living in strange times. Everywhere, our attention has been riveted on the coronavirus. But this observer is worried about a far more insidious plague — a plague that can lie dormant for decades if not centuries; a plague that in the course of history has never died or disappeared. Whether coming from the far left or the far right, it is called authoritarianism: generally, one party rule centered on the personality of its leader. And it contains some alluring attributes: a simple message for complicated times, a sense of belonging for believers, suspicion of others, opposition to established institutions, fear of change and above all a doubting and despairing frame of mind.
For many Americans, including me, authoritarianism is no abstract concept. My parents fled Nazi Germany and then Fascist Italy, arriving in England, where I was born. Seven months later we shipped as political refugees to the United States. Intending to protect us children, our parents told us nothing about the horrors of the past. Through discussions with my sister, now living in Germany, I began to understand the traumatic scars left by the absence of moral values, empty democracy, intolerance and despotism. Even in deeply conservative Bavaria, Germans whom I encountered in their various walks of life expressed alarm at what they perceived as an America stumbling toward authoritarianism. The most recent shock to Germans: television showing plain-clothed federal marshals snatching protesting citizens off American city streets, placing them in unmarked vehicles — eerily reminiscent of their own past.
To be sure, the authoritarian predisposition remains alive and well in Germany, other European nations and throughout the world. But Germans are especially worried about the U.S. because our military helped liberate their nation; our system of democracy served as model for reconstruction of their own government; our financial might made possible the “miracle” of their economic recovery. With resurgent authoritarianism worldwide, most Germans wonder, if not America who will protect Western civilization? (The book to read recently published: Twilight of Democracy: the Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism by Anne Applebaum.)
To equate the lurch into authoritarianism in Germany of the 1920s to contemporary authoritarianism is of course absurd. Then, the Germans had yet to recover from military defeat, to cope with food shortages and high unemployment and adapt to a form of government imposed by the victors. Now circumstances are entirely different. Over the past 75 years, Americans and Western Europeans in particular have experienced the greatest wealth and the longest period of peace ever recorded. Never obliged to cope with depravation, most of us have taken our good fortune for granted. We have failed to recognize, much less address, the insidious threats posed by unfettered capitalism, governmental failures and depletion of natural resources.
Globally, change has taken place so rapidly, accelerating so quickly, that we are suffering from something like cultural amnesia. We have substituted an artificial environment and a materialist outlook for the natural environment and a spiritual world view that once linked us to the past. It’s no exaggeration to suggest that the lives of our great-grandparents, if not our grandparents, had more in common with inhabitants of the ancient world than with our own generations. Without a sense of cultural heritage, we are all the more susceptible to purveyors of rumors, lies and conspiracies.
For many of us, life has become so overwhelmingly complex and everything we care about (said or unsaid) perceived to be under threat, that we welcome a personality who seeks to tear down existing institutions and put selfish interest above the common good, even without a clear vision of what might follow; though often cynically clothed in religious faith. Fortunately, the founders of our nation were very aware that representative democracy is never guaranteed. More than anything else, they feared the cult of personality, which is why they wrote checks and balances into our Constitution.
So, why should we in faraway Wyoming care about what’s going on in Washington D.C. or in capitals around the world? What difference does it make to us? Sometimes we dream, why not put up a fence around our beloved state or at least along our southern border, and get others to just leave us alone? Alas, it’s not that simple.
John F. Freeman is a longtime resident of Wyoming. Trained in history, he served as community college dean, nonprofit executive and community development volunteer in the office of a former governor. He can be reached at jfreemanwyo@gmail.com
