Freeman: The culture of Wyoming

As citizens of Wyoming, we have consistently achieved consensus on protecting the land that unites us as a statewide community. Underlying that unity is our attachment to hunting and fishing. We like to create our own solutions, not imposed from the outside. In protecting the land, we favor agreements between willing sellers and willing buyers. Given the prevailing tendency toward political extremism, we would do well to reflect on why and how we came to agree on protecting the land, and what that might suggest for addressing other issues critical to Wyoming.

“Wyoming” is more than the adopted song of the UW Cowboys. After residing in Wyoming for 49 years, I read all verses of the song. Though sentimental, the song does express our love and gratitude for the land that we hold so dear. But now the current national administration, which received 68 percent of our votes in 2016, appears to be moving methodically to undermine and undo our own conservation accomplishments.