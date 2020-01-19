Freeman: The culture of Wyoming

As citizens of Wyoming, we have consistently achieved consensus on protecting the land that unites us as a statewide community. Underlying that unity is our attachment to hunting and fishing. We like to create our own solutions, not imposed from the outside. In protecting the land, we favor agreements between willing sellers and willing buyers. Given the prevailing tendency toward political extremism, we would do well to reflect on why and how we came to agree on protecting the land, and what that might suggest for addressing other issues critical to Wyoming.
“Wyoming” is more than the adopted song of the UW Cowboys. After residing in Wyoming for 49 years, I read all verses of the song. Though sentimental, the song does express our love and gratitude for the land that we hold so dear. But now the current national administration, which received 68 percent of our votes in 2016, appears to be moving methodically to undermine and undo our own conservation accomplishments.
In Wyoming, we generally define conservation as sustainable balance between nature and development. We don’t like the term “environmentalism” because that conjures up opposition to all development. As a ranching more than a farming state, our focus has been on conserving the vast space of mountains and plains, and the wildlife that it supports. Speakers at the recent ceremony unveiling the official portrait of former Governor Freudenthal celebrated the conservation achievements made with bipartisan support during his tenure: the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust Fund approved by the state legislature to conserve and improve wildlife habitat and natural resource values; the Wyoming Range Legacy Act approved by Congress and signed by the president to protect 1.2 million acres of public land from future mineral leasing; and implementation of the landmark Wyoming Sage Grouse Protection Plan, agreed upon by conservationists and industry representatives, which governs development in and around 15 million acres of core sage grouse habitat. As grouse numbers continue to decline, Governor Gordon has issued an executive order to strengthen existing protection strategies. So far the federal courts have enjoined the national administration from dismantling the Wyoming plan that is now used throughout the West. Protecting the sage grouse is about more than just protecting the iconic bird.
Core sage grouse habitat is traversed annually by tens of thousands of antelope, mule deer and elk. In order to survive, the ungulates must be able to move long distances from winter to summer ranges and return. Wyoming Game & Fish oversees strategies to protect migration corridors while allowing reasonable development. Private parties, nongovernmental organizations and governmental agencies have worked together to install fencing to facilitate migration. Especially around Pinedale, motorists drive over or under protective wildlife crossings. As traffic increases and big game herds continue to decline, hunters and other conservationists have been seeking stricter regulation; and more special crossings for which funds are severely limited.
But here is the paradox: as conservationists we want to protect wildlife and wildlife habitat, breathe clean air and use clean water. But a majority of us resent government involvement. In a Pew Research Center survey of 2014, 55 percent of Wyoming respondents said that stricter environmental laws and regulations cost too many jobs and hurt the economy; 38 percent said stricter laws and regulations would be worth the cost; and 7 percent were on the fence.
In a most profound way, the City of Kemmerer (population 2,700) lies at the intersection of conservation and development. Since the 1880s, the fossil fuel industry has provided nearly three-quarters of all area jobs and 70 percent of Lincoln County tax revenues. It’s a safe guess that most energy industry workers are avid hunters and anglers.
With the approaching closure of the coal-fired power plant and mine, Kemmerer faces an existential crisis. Rather than succumbing to fear and despair, Kemmerer Area Diversification Committee members have attracted financial support from governmental entities and Rocky Mountain Power to develop and, most importantly, to implement a community-driven three-year revitalization strategy. Success will depend on the community given enough time to retool; and cultivating local brainpower to create entirely new businesses somehow connected to the land.