Freeman: The specter of authoritarianism in Wyoming

Our predisposition to authoritarianism is as old as humanity and present everywhere. Wyoming is no exception. Since ours is a conservative state, the far right is much more visible than the far left, though their goals and tactics are similar: to undermine or bypass existing institutions; to spread confusion, discontent and fear; to purge from their ranks anyone who thinks differently; and to disparage the competent. Whether from the far left or the far right, such activities pose an existential threat to our shared values, to the operations of our constitutional democracy and, more personally, to our own lives, liberties and pursuits of happiness.
With a few scattered exceptions, the activities of the far left in Wyoming have been confined to the minds of the far right, such as rumors about antifa — catchword for far left violent extremists — using Wyoming as a staging ground to disrupt the Sturgis motorcycle rally. If one lumps radical “preservationists” together with the far left, then arguably its single most noteworthy accomplishment occurred in the late 1990s, when a group of Wyoming-based aesthetes opposed to all development on public lands used the court system to bring timbering in the Black Hills to a virtual standstill, but not before antagonizing most forest users and marginalizing themselves into oblivion.
More recently, in wake of the death of George Floyd, Republican Party headquarters in Cheyenne was vandalized with spray paint, and a few outliers among hundreds of peaceful protesters in several Wyoming communities blocked city streets. Likely because of the racial undertones, these manifestations brought out the far right. Small pockets of citizens, some heavily armed, appeared on foot, horseback and in pickup trucks; purportedly to protect marchers from infiltration by outside agitators, protect local businesses from looters and generally assist law enforcement in keeping the peace. But it is their fearmongering, arousing alarm among the citizenry, that is so destructive to the cohesion of our communities.
Less obvious but more subtly threatening to our values and our economic well-being are the misguided, thoroughly authoritarian efforts to instill and enforce loyalty to a particular ideology. Many years ago, over dinner with Stan and Bobbie Hathaway at the old Governors’ Mansion, I recall a most refreshing turn in the conversation: our beloved state does best when we have two vibrant political parties.
Wyoming journalists Nick Reynolds and Andrew Graham have reported on the efforts by state Republican Party apparatchiks (officers) to purge members at county levels with differing viewpoints and enforce loyalty to the party platform. In addition, an in-state collaborative of far-right groups, at least some connected with out-of-state groups, has emerged from the shadows to help successfully elect like-minded state legislators. Disturbingly, tactics of both the far right and far left are reminiscent of tactics used by the Bolsheviks, the party of Lenin that forced out the government of Russia in 1917 and declared itself the voice of the people.
The phrase voice of the people, first coined in ancient Rome, remains a great favorite of authoritarian regimes in which the leaders, democratically elected by their subjects, view themselves as all-knowing and sole interpreters of the public good. Especially now, when the meaning of words and terms are cynically construed by all sides, we would do well to reflect on what our founders meant by constitutional democracy. Recognizing the foibles of human nature, they declared that the nation be governed by the people through their representatives; decisions of the majority constrained by a bill of rights aimed primarily at protecting the rights of the political minority. Only such brakes can constrain the whims of the moment.
Results of the August primary election for state legislators makes it likely that the state’s economy will continue to decline, and may cause enough retrenchment of public services to inconvenience, indeed sufficiently distress individuals and families, to prompt voters to elect different legislators in 2022. Some hopeful signs suggest that conservatives, progressives and those in between are organizing themselves together and transparently into voluntary associations to support legislative candidates committed to solve the state’s endemic problems. It obliges each of us to exercise our civic duty by joining those groups in making the community of Wyoming even more livable.
John F. Freeman is a longtime resident of Wyoming. Trained in history, he served as community college dean, nonprofit executive and community development volunteer in the office of a former governor. He can be reached at jfreemanwyo@gmail.com
