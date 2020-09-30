Freeman: The specter of authoritarianism in Wyoming

Our predisposition to authoritarianism is as old as humanity and present everywhere. Wyoming is no exception. Since ours is a conservative state, the far right is much more visible than the far left, though their goals and tactics are similar: to undermine or bypass existing institutions; to spread confusion, discontent and fear; to purge from their ranks anyone who thinks differently; and to disparage the competent. Whether from the far left or the far right, such activities pose an existential threat to our shared values, to the operations of our constitutional democracy and, more personally, to our own lives, liberties and pursuits of happiness.

With a few scattered exceptions, the activities of the far left in Wyoming have been confined to the minds of the far right, such as rumors about antifa — catchword for far left violent extremists — using Wyoming as a staging ground to disrupt the Sturgis motorcycle rally. If one lumps radical “preservationists” together with the far left, then arguably its single most noteworthy accomplishment occurred in the late 1990s, when a group of Wyoming-based aesthetes opposed to all development on public lands used the court system to bring timbering in the Black Hills to a virtual standstill, but not before antagonizing most forest users and marginalizing themselves into oblivion.