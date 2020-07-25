Freeman: Unmasking the opposition to masks

In a recent newspaper column, Cheyenne physician and public health officer Stanley Hartman suggested that anyone who doubts the efficacy of face masks try this simple experiment: breathe onto your bathroom mirror; it will fog up with droplets that carry COVID-19 germs if you’re infected, even without showing symptoms of the virus. Then put on a cloth mask and breathe into the mirror; it will not fog up because the mask has stopped droplets from traveling through the air.

To be clear, a face mask is meant to protect others, not so much the wearer. Even if not 100% effective, it nonetheless sends the message of respect for others; that we’re all in this together. Except perhaps for the trappers, miners and speculators who opened the West, no one really believes that an individual can be fully self-sufficient. We may be anti-social or withdrawn from the hustle and bustle of the modern world. But even monks live according to the rules of their religious communities. Deep down, the matter of wearing or not wearing masks has to do with the delicate balance of individual liberty (individualism) and the common good (community). To date, nothing on earth has surpassed the balance outlined in the U.S. Constitution; it’s up to us to prudently apply to specific issues and circumstances.