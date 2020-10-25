Freeman: What’s at Stake for Wyoming in the Election

How often have we heard Wyoming described as a small town with long streets? But growing anxiety over the coronavirus and the economy are casting a dark cloud over our beloved state. Not surprising that many of us feel confused, alienated, left out, even angry. Neither the voluntary nor the private sectors nor state and local government alone can direct and fund the relief, recovery, and reform required to revitalize the state and create a sustainable economic base. For the current crisis, the federal government has handed out $1.25 billion in emergency relief to Wyoming, the most per capita of any state. For the longer term, Wyoming needs a hand-up from a steady, competent, and responsive federal government. Fortunately, there is precedent for such federal action.
During the Great Depression, also a period of multiple crises, Wyoming suspended its celebrated tradition of self-reliance, becoming the last state in the union to request federal aid. For 1933-39 the government invested more per capita in Wyoming than in any other state, except Montana and Nevada. Even the stock growers, arguably the most individualistic of citizens, accepted aid. Prolonged drought had caused severe deterioration of range lands. As immediate relief, the government bought up non-marketable (starving) livestock, giving producers some cash. For the long term, Congress passed the Taylor Grazing Act requiring federal management of public range lands. Because of his immense popularity among stock growers and wool growers, U.S. Representative Edward Taylor (western Colorado) had managed to overcome their resistance to the act; ensuring future grazing on public lands. Companion legislation created the soil conservation service and local self-governing soil conservation districts.
Harnessing the resources of the federal government to address problems common to all the states can hardly be described as federal regulatory overreach. Take the coronavirus: as a citizenry we’ve failed to reach a consensus on tracking and tracing those infected, and to control its spread. Some of us still fail to accept that the virus is biology, chemistry, and physics, and not political nor ideological. For the United State of America—that includes Wyoming—to recover, we need a national implementation strategy that balances saving the most lives and the most livelihoods; a balance similar in spirit to that of the Taylor Grazing Act, promoting the highest use of public lands, consistent with their preservation.
In a perfect economy, when each single individual pursues his or her own best interest, society in general will benefit. But time and again, history has taught us that leaving the economy to the “invisible hand of the market” has led to desecration, monopolies, and gaps in wealth to the advantage of a few and the disadvantage of many. Beginning with Teddy Roosevelt, continuing with FDR, and culminating with LBJ—Wyoming electors voted for all three, FDR only twice—our federal government functioned as a vehicle for correcting imperfections in the economy, thereby helping to ensure the greatest good for the greatest number.
To protect against the current and future pandemics, and another economic disaster, we need a practical, non-ideological series of broad reforms that only our federal government can initiate and fund for the states—in public health, public infrastructure, economic advancement, and stewardship of the land. By providing a hand up, the government can illustrate its responsiveness to citizen needs, rebuild trust in ourselves, and in the myriad of public and private institutions that enable us to enjoy life, liberty, and property.
Wyoming has not and cannot thrive in isolation. As a Wyoming resident and an American citizen, I am weary, bordering on exhaustion. For me, this election boils down to a matter of character—who we are as Americans, who our leaders are, and what we want to be. We need more than petty politics and ideology to address the disunity, unrelenting chaos, and systemic problems facing our nation. We need competence, strength, steadiness, and yes, compassion and decency. That request is neither elitist nor partisan. Our choice is clear.
John F. Freeman is a longtime resident of Wyoming. Trained in history, he served as community college dean, nonprofit executive and community development volunteer in the office of a former governor. He can be reached at jfreemanwyo@gmail.com
