Freeman: What’s at Stake for Wyoming in the Election

Harnessing the resources of the federal government to address problems common to all the states can hardly be described as federal regulatory overreach. Take the coronavirus: as a citizenry we’ve failed to reach a consensus on tracking and tracing those infected, and to control its spread. Some of us still fail to accept that the virus is biology, chemistry, and physics, and not political nor ideological. For the United State of America—that includes Wyoming—to recover, we need a national implementation strategy that balances saving the most lives and the most livelihoods; a balance similar in spirit to that of the Taylor Grazing Act, promoting the highest use of public lands, consistent with their preservation.

In a perfect economy, when each single individual pursues his or her own best interest, society in general will benefit. But time and again, history has taught us that leaving the economy to the “invisible hand of the market” has led to desecration, monopolies, and gaps in wealth to the advantage of a few and the disadvantage of many. Beginning with Teddy Roosevelt, continuing with FDR, and culminating with LBJ—Wyoming electors voted for all three, FDR only twice—our federal government functioned as a vehicle for correcting imperfections in the economy, thereby helping to ensure the greatest good for the greatest number.