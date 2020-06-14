Freeman: Wyoming needs more thinkers

During legislative hearings in 2018, as mineral revenues continued their decline, legislators of all political stripes openly acknowledged the necessity of an income tax. By then the revenue estimate had been adjusted to $300 million. One legislator publicly proposed the new levy; others remained silent or openly favored the status quo, letting industry pay our bills. At this very moment, some legislators are taking another look at Tax Reform 2000. If the past teaches us anything, it is that an economy based primarily on the export of nonrenewable resources is unstable, unsecure and unhealthy.

For us older residents, we would like the world to just pass us by, and for everything to remain the same. But our younger residents know that in this new, interconnected post-industrial world, the status quo is no longer an option. And yet, past performance would suggest that legislators during their next special session will vote to lower more taxes on extracted minerals. Corporate and personal income taxes likely won’t be levied; but perhaps sales tax on food will be, on the grounds that it would not be counted as a new tax but as the re-imposition of an old one. Such would be the state’s response to the current health and economic crisis. But it doesn’t have to be.