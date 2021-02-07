Freeman: Wyoming's agricultural paradox

A founding member of the coalition, Central Wyoming College has just inaugurated a beginning farmer and rancher program, which includes a complete farm business incubator at its field station south of Lander. Its purpose: to prepare full- and part-time farmers, and home market gardeners for economically and environmentally sustainable year-round local food production. A Reservation project to restore traditional foods is providing transportation for tribal members to and from the CWC program. As the program develops, future producers will be able to cultivate on their own 1/3-acre plots at the field station.

For beginning farmers, securing enough start-up capital poses a formidable obstacle, which is why representative of the Small Business Administration and other agencies are connected to the CWC program. Wyoming ranks near last for investments in local food systems; but that may change soon. The new national administration has pledged a renewed effort to support farming and food systems based on sustainability; an effort initiated under President Reagan, expanded by President George W. Bush. Until more Wyomingites invest in farming, the federal government may continue as the principal source of investment capital.

But perhaps the greatest challenge is finding landowners willing to sell or lease all or part of their properties for commercial farming. As an association of producers and consumers, the Wyoming Food Coalition may be in the best position to help with just that, connecting aspiring farmers and landowners. In at least a couple of instances, younger members of ranch families are doing some commercial farming on their family properties. Little has been said about pandemic-inspired newcomers leaving cities and taxes to work remotely from Wyoming. Would it be too much to ask them to consider allowing those aspiring farmers to lease or even sharecrop a few cultivatable acres since they themselves likely demand healthy food? The world may need more cowboys; Wyoming definitely needs more farmers.

John F. Freeman is a longtime resident of Wyoming. Trained in history, he served as community college dean, nonprofit executive and community development volunteer in the office of a former governor. He can be reached at jfreemanwyo@gmail.com

