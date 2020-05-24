Freeze: Wyoming community colleges will help build the economy amid COVID-19 crisis

Wyoming community colleges have always played a critical role in Wyoming by providing high quality transfer preparation, key job skills to power our economy and responsiveness to community needs for workforce training. The Wyoming Community College Commission’s Strategic Plan clearly states that a significant priority is placed upon addressing the workforce needs of the state. Our priorities laid the groundwork for Wyoming’s community college education being consistently ranked in the top 10 nationally and being regularly recognized for its effectiveness in preparing Wyomingites for employment and innovation.

Wyoming community colleges serve almost 30,000 students a year with variety of goals which include preparation for transfer and bachelor’s degree completion, technical certificates and degrees, which prepare students to enter the Wyoming workforce and retraining for displaced workers and innovative skill-building. They also serve as civic and community builders with programs in wellness, arts and cultural enhancement and personal enrichment. It is these innovative, well-prepared community college graduates who will not only help our economy recover but return more quickly to the thriving environment we expect. Now, more than ever, it is critical for our students to stay focused on their goals, complete the semester successfully and continue their education next year. This period should not be considered a setback, but a challenge and a way to accomplish goals despite obstacles.