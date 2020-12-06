From the editor: We're adding community members to the Star-Tribune's editorial board

There’s more to journalism than simply writing down what other people say.
Yes, accurately reporting on what people in our community are talking about is important. But the job of a journalist goes beyond that. It’s essential for us to ask questions and hold institutions accountable. It’s critical to demand answers, and if leaders don’t provide them, to seek them out from public records, third-party sources and through investigative work.
Journalism is also about encouraging the civic conversation that is essential for a healthy democracy. Our communities function best when people are engaged in the democratic process, whether that means attending city council meetings, following the latest legislative proposals or writing a letter to the editor. Government functions best when its citizens hold it accountable.
Part of that effort to encourage civic dialogue happens with our reporting. By keeping readers informed, we hope it helps them engage with and participate in their communities and the state as a whole. But the Star-Tribune has another tool for stoking the fires of civil involvement: our editorial board.
The editorial board is the Star-Tribune’s venue for advocacy. If our newsroom’s mission is to inform and hold institutions accountable, our editorial board exists to argue for certain policies and positions. And even if we fail to convince you, the editorial board strives at its most basic to provoke the conversation in the first place. If we have spurred you to think about an issue, even if your conclusion is different than ours, we’ve done our job.
Traditionally, an editorial board is composed of people like the newspaper’s publisher, an editor and others from the organization. That’s long been the case at the Star-Tribune. Our board has included, in its most recent incarnation, President Michelle Robinson, Publisher Emeritus Dale Bohren, Community News Editor Sally Ann Shurmur and me, the paper’s editor.
When she arrived at the Star-Tribune this spring, Robinson suggested adding another component to our editorial board: community members. Additional voices allow for a richer, more nuanced conversation. They allow for more perspectives that come with varied life experiences. Bringing on members of our community helps us get outside of the bubble that naturally forms around the places we work and the communities we spend the most time with.
To start, we’ve chosen four community members to join us on the editorial board. Jamie Purcell is the executive director of Wyoming Food for Thought, a Casper-based nonprofit that works to address hunger in our state. Dave Freudenthal is a former two-term governor of Wyoming and still-practicing attorney. Steve Degenfelder has worked for several oil and gas companies and also serves on the Casper College Board of Trustees. Glenn Januska is the director of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport.
The editorial in this edition of the Star-Tribune is the first to feature our expanded board. As the person tasked most often with writing the editorials, I observed a deeper, more thoughtful conversation with more voices at the table.
Ultimately, we chose to include community members not to increase the likelihood of readers agreeing with us. Rather, we hope these additional voices will help spur more civic discussion about the issues that matter most to Wyoming. Our state can only benefit from that conversation.
