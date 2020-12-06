From the editor: We're adding community members to the Star-Tribune's editorial board

There’s more to journalism than simply writing down what other people say.

Yes, accurately reporting on what people in our community are talking about is important. But the job of a journalist goes beyond that. It’s essential for us to ask questions and hold institutions accountable. It’s critical to demand answers, and if leaders don’t provide them, to seek them out from public records, third-party sources and through investigative work.

Journalism is also about encouraging the civic conversation that is essential for a healthy democracy. Our communities function best when people are engaged in the democratic process, whether that means attending city council meetings, following the latest legislative proposals or writing a letter to the editor. Government functions best when its citizens hold it accountable.

Part of that effort to encourage civic dialogue happens with our reporting. By keeping readers informed, we hope it helps them engage with and participate in their communities and the state as a whole. But the Star-Tribune has another tool for stoking the fires of civil involvement: our editorial board.