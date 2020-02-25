Funt: Candidates peddle their papers

As the 2020 campaign moved to Nevada for caucuses on Feb. 22, Klobuchar, along with Joe Biden, picked up the endorsement of the Las Vegas Sun. Klobuchar “possesses both the appetite and ability to return us to our finest America,” the paper wrote. “We have no doubt that she is a unity candidate for the Democrats.”

On Super Tuesday, March 3, the two biggest states in play are California and Texas. The San Francisco Chronicle as well as The San Jose Mercury News, powerful voices in the Bay Area and in Silicon Valley, endorsed Klobuchar. The Mercury News called her “someone who can change the tone and tenor of our national politics.” In Texas, she received backing from The Houston Chronicle, which concluded, “It’s time for Democrats to look beyond fiery speeches, beyond big ticket promises devoid of price tags, and if possible, beyond the cinematic beckoning of that billionaire button-down Messiah stalking your smartphone, and ask: Who can really get things done?”

I’m convinced that newspaper endorsements – distributed widely by campaign operatives – carry weight that goes beyond paid circulation. In the current race, many Democrats are torn and thirsting for persuasive rationale.