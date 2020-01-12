Funt: Democrats' Do Not Do list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Whenever two or more candidates tussle, another will invariably step in to say it’s exactly what Trump and his enablers want. Maybe. But Democrats need to pick a nominee who can be tough and win an argument. The time for unity comes after the convention.

5 – “I have a plan.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren leads the field in planning. A close second is Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who published 100 plans for her first 100 days in office. Alas, voters have pretty much figured out that, (a) every candidate has a team of planners, (b) most plans will be forgotten/voted down/ignored after the inauguration and © the only plan Democrats should worry about is one that sends Trump on a permanent golf vacation.

4 – “It’s unfortunate that Kamala Harris and Julian Castro had to abandon their campaigns.”

Come on. Harris and Castro are among several early casualties who simply couldn’t connect with enough voters or donors. That’s how primaries work. Remaining Democrats should cut the crocodile tears and stop pretending that what the race needs is an even bigger clog of also-rans.

3 – “I’ll answer that, but first I have to go back to…”