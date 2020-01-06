Funt: Democrats' 2020 outlook is hardly 20/20

With former housing secretary Julian Castro departed, the oversized Democratic presidential field reaches a critical point: More candidates have dropped out than remain in the race. But that still leaves 14 – a bulky ballot as the marathon moves closer to actual primaries and caucuses beginning next month.

It’s to Democrats’ credit that the race started with so many compelling candidates: Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and Castro, to name just a few notable dropouts. Thinning the field is essential, of course. Yet, rather than providing clarity, each withdrawal highlights vital questions facing Democrats.