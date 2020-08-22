Funt: In search of my 9-dollar heirloom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the joke has it, nine months from the start of the pandemic – right around January 2021 – we’ll experience a baby boom. After all, some activities are better suited to sheltered lifestyles than others.

But while the gestation period has months remaining, pandemic garden propagation is now upon us.

Enforced free time is resulting in a summer season with some of the saddest little fruits and vegetables ever seen on kitchen tables. Many of us have been gardening furiously since April – some folks for the first time in their lives.

Manhattan balconies and suburban backyards are chockablock with edibles, planted and potted where none has ever appeared before. Crops range from the challenging, such as broccoli and eggplant, to the relatively easy to handle garden staples, mint and basil.

A Google search of “recipes with basil” produced 1.2 million results. It also directed me to the more pressing issue: “What to do with too much basil.”

I have no data to support this, but I believe that after basil, the most prevalent pandemic crop is tomatoes. My wife Amy has watched me nurse three tomato plants since early spring and determined that I’m producing the exotic “nine-dollar variety” – a tomato whose fully amortized unit cost is nearly ten bucks.