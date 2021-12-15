 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funt: Life lessons from the road

  • Updated
  • 0
Peter Funt

Peter Funt

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The traffic light on Winkler Avenue was green, yet the Camaro in front of me hit the brakes. I managed to avoid him as he stopped short of the duck and her eight babies, who were slowly trying to cross the four-lane street.

It was rush hour and cars were whizzing in both directions. Camaro Guy and I held our ground as the duck family reached a two-foot center strip of grass. Now what? Like a shot, the Camaro swerved into the two oncoming lanes and stopped, successfully blocking traffic.

I jumped out and tried to shoo the ducks across the remaining two lanes. The mom and five babies made it, but the three smallest ducklings were stuck, unable to climb the four-inch curb on the far side of Winkler. As impatient motorists honked, I picked up each of the gray and yellow babies and shoved them in the mother’s direction.

Finally, with the ducks safely on their way, Camaro Guy and I exchanged thumbs up and drove off.

A short while later I came upon a road sign on Daniels Parkway that gave me pause. The official black-on-yellow advisory said: PANTHER XING. I’d seen “Moose Crossing” signs in New Hampshire, but never a warning about panthers.

People are also reading…

My rental car slowed as my mind raced. Would I see a panther? If panther babies struggled to cross the road would I dare offer help? And how would nature’s playbook work if ducks and panthers found themselves on the same street at the same time?

The panther, which can weigh over 160 pounds, is Florida’s state animal. However, according to an estimate published in 2017, only some 230 remain in the wild, due mostly to accidents with cars.

If a panther had, indeed, needed my help on Daniels, it wouldn’t have been the first time I stopped traffic to rescue a cat. That would have been 40 years ago at the intersection of 125th Street and Madison Avenue in Harlem. I was stopped at the light when several pedestrians began shouting that a tiny kitten had run under my Toyota.

I got out but couldn’t see anything under the car. As soon as the light changed, horns sounded and passersby divided into two groups. Half yelled, “Get going!” The others screamed, “Don’t move, you’ll crush the cat!”

With the help of a passing mailman, we finally located the frightened animal and put him on the seat next to me for a one-hour drive to Connecticut. By the time I pulled into my office parking lot, the kitten was nowhere to be found. However, unmistakable meowing sounds were coming from the dashboard.

Seems the cat had climbed up under the dash and became lodged behind the clock. For the next hour my colleagues and I dismantled pretty much the entire front of the Toyota until we could reach the little guy who would become my best pal and our office mascot for the next five years. I named him Dasher.

During my occasional roadway rescues I think how nice it is that most of us have soft spots for baby animals, and how unfortunate that we don’t always maintain more of that compassion as creatures, people included, get older.

In Fort Myers, I also asked myself the obvious question: Why did the duck cross the road?

Simple, really. To remind me and a guy in a Camaro that life is good.

Peter Funt can be reached at www.CandidCamera.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lenhart: Special session was an expression of frustration, not policymaking

Lenhart: Special session was an expression of frustration, not policymaking

Lenhart writes:

The fact that only one bill passed is both surprising and telling. House Bill 1002 was probably the best bill of the group in that it did the least: it provided an appropriation to fight the mandates in court and it included a largely toothless prohibition on enforcing the federal mandates during times when there is already no obligation to enforce the federal mandates.

Barron: The redistricting time crunch

Barron: The redistricting time crunch

Barron writes: 

The committee has a number of problems but the biggest seems to be the move to allow Laramie County an additional House seat, for a total of 11.

Adler: Origins of judicial review and marbury v. madison

Adler: Origins of judicial review and marbury v. madison

Adler writes: 

The first landmark ruling delivered by the U.S. Supreme Court was Marbury v. Madison (1803), in which Chief Justice John Marshall asserted the power of judicial review, the authority of the federal judiciary to review the constitutionality of governmental acts, including laws passed by Congress.

Waddell: Is the American Dream fading in the West?

Waddell: Is the American Dream fading in the West?

Waddell writes:

Today, opportunities in the West are harder to come by. My childhood home in Telluride, although no longer in the family, recently appraised for just over $5 million, representing a 24,900% increase since my parents first purchased it. Wages, in turn, have been stuck in neutral for decades.

Smith: It's time to shift carbon capture priorities

Smith writes:

The push to commercialize coal carbon capture finds itself at the mercy of a rapidly diminishing fleet of coal-fired power plants. Market forces led to the retirement of 40% of U.S. coal generating capacity between 2010 and 2019.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News