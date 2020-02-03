Funt: Well-organized Sanders poised for Iowa win

AMES, Iowa – Bernie Sanders supporters like to think of themselves as revolutionaries, but what worries Democratic opponents is their more important skill: organizing.

The Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses are too close to call, with different front-runners as each poll comes along, but Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has the best shot at winning. That would boost his chances in New Hampshire’s Feb. 11 primary and in the Nevada caucuses Feb. 22. (South Carolina’s primary on Feb. 29 seems locked for former Vice President Joe Biden.)

Sanders v. Trump in November frightens more Democrats than it pleases, but it could happen.

Iowa voters have been subjected to over a year of relentless campaigning, exceeding all previous elections. More ads than usual flood the airwaves, more signs clutter the roadsides and more events are scheduled across the state each day and night. Most Iowans, no matter whom they support, will tell you that the Sanders team makes the most calls and knocks on the most doors.

Remember, they’ve been organizing here for over four years. In the 2016 caucuses Sanders came within a whisker of beating Hillary Clinton: she got 49.9 percent of the vote and he got 49.6. Since that day, Sanders diehards have focused on a first-place finish in 2020.