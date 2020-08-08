Funt: What's to debate about needing more debates?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a presidential campaign that has twisted at every turn, it’s no surprise that the latest issue up for debate concerns debates.

Surprisingly, the Trump campaign now favors more debates, while some liberal pundits are suggesting that there should be fewer – maybe none. Seems clear to me: In a pandemic-torn campaign, voters will benefit from as many presidential face-offs as possible.

Writing to the Commission on Presidential Debates, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani argued that a fourth debate should be added to the current schedule of three, with the first moved up before early voting gets underway.

Giuliani noted that by the time of the first debate on Sept. 29, “as many as eight million Americans in 24 states will have already started voting.” Even more ballots will have been cast by the second and third debates, Oct. 15 and 22.

The CPD said it would not move the planned debates earlier. However, the group indicated that if both Trump and Biden want a fourth debate it would consider the request.