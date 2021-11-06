Gagnon: COVID does not care

Regarding vaccinations for COVID-19, what President Joe Biden is attempting, like the former president (in his peculiar way), is a defense of the well-being of the nation’s people. This is exclusive of any political agenda. Inexplicably, several states, including Wyoming, are suing the administration. What a waste of time and money, and bureaucratic nonsense. Even the former president encourages getting the totally awesome Donald J. Trump anti-COVID vaccination.

Meanwhile, we should remember that this virus, like past ones, laughs at our political arguments. COVID never gets tired, and it might be just getting started. Children are increasingly dying. All COVID requires is an unvaccinated population, and Wyoming freely offers this to the virus. For COVID to live, it merely requires the exact response Wyoming is providing.

Ending a pandemic, now as in the past, takes a cooperative and total societal effort. In this case, with this enemy, what individuals want is irrelevant; COVID couldn’t care less about anybody’s “Freedom” or “Liberty.” How we as responsible, intelligent, and loyal Citizens of the Nation fight together is what counts.

Viruses have never cared about our hallowed political documents. On the other hand, our foremost “founding father,” George Washington himself, during the siege of Boston in 1775 and ‘76, mandated that his troops be vaccinated against smallpox. The British did not vaccinate. They lost and evacuated. If today’s anti-vaxxers had been around back in the day, they would have been thrown out of General Washington’s army, because of questionable patriotism.

The nation’s founding documents are, these days, often misinterpreted for sensationalist and partisan purposes. “The Bill of Rights” could have more accurately, and more constructively, been called “The Bill of Rights and Responsibilities.” Sometimes the people of a country have got to behave as Citizens of the Nation, and put their partisan differences aside.

We are the pull of a hair-trigger from civil war. Flags have become rags of anger and threats. On a recent drive from Wyoming to New England, especially along the non-Interstate routes that I prefer, there were flags reading, for example, “F*** Biden.” Make no mistake about it, violence is in the air.

In Wyoming, according to the New York Times, 1,172 people have died of COVDI. The real number is probably much higher, but in this region, “deaths of shame” are often announced as caused by something else. These are, sadly, deaths by causes such as suicide, AIDS, various STDs, and now COVID-19. Some small-town coroners are under a lot of pressure.

In Wyoming, some 103,622 people have had COVID, and many will suffer sever medical issues for the rest of their lives. Our hospitals are bursting at the seams. Perhaps if you need to go to a hospital, you can be treated in the parking lot, because of unvaccinated sick and selfish people who are worried about their “Liberty” and “Freedom,” and putting their “Rights” ahead of an enemy that doesn’t care about such things.

Many of Wyoming’s representatives ought to put aside their fake patriotism and get behind the solution, because, COVID DOES NOT CARE.

Tom Gagnon lives in Rock Springs.

