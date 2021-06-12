Gagnon: King Kong is coming

King Kong is coming to Green River, Wyoming. A wireless company would like to erect an eighty-foot 5G tower in a lot immediately east of Ace Hardware. At a Planning and Zoning meeting June 9, this was discussed and somebody made the statement that, “It will be there, but nobody will see it.” According to images provided, it will be totally conspicuous for a good quarter mile around, and it will seem like a giant ape menacing everybody who lives, works, shops, or visits the area.

For perspective, ask yourself, what is eighty feet tall in Green River? A rough guess is that the very tallest building is forty feet high; OK fifty, but where is that? Most structures near King Kong’s spot are about twenty, but rarely over thirty feet high.

My personal concern stems from owning a nearby apartment building, and I am therefore concerned about property values. It’s unclear if spending a lot of time near a 5G tower is detrimental to health, but many people all over the world believe that it causes major health problems, like neurological disorders or even things like COVID. 5G towers are sometimes vandalized or even felled over. Some or all of this is just the result of crazy conspiracy theorizing, which is, in fact, not unusual in Wyoming (who’s the legitimate president for example), but the reality or perceived reality could certainly affect property values.