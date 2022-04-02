Gagnon: The 'E' in ERAP does not stand for Eventually

Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has some problems. For me, all the frustration of trying to work with the people who run it came to a head on Friday, March 25, during a one-hour Zoom conference. There were nearly 180 people in attendance, landlords from all over the state and a few ERAP administrators. I’ve been part of several Zoom meetings, and this one was the worst. Karla McClaren was the moderator, and she duly introduced some of the ERAP team, and provided an outline for the meeting.

Overlapping and undermining all of this, however, it was nearly impossible to hear anything, because no one could control the audio. Everyone was asked to turn off their mute button, which is customarily something the host can do as an override function. Not so with us, however, as several non-attentive landlords were distracted and didn’t turn their buttons off, so for a while everyone had to overhear something like, “Put the towels, … we washed the towels! The towels! Not there. There! Over there!” Half a dozen of these brilliant conversations were going on simultaneously. This went on for most of the meeting, and I still don’t know what towels have to do with ERAP.

Additionally, the chat box at the bottom of the screen was going absolutely crazy. The questions and comments were flying like bullets from a machine gun. Trying to read them, trying to learn about ERAP, and still not knowing where the towels go turned the meeting into a headache and mostly a waste of time.

Some landlords, so far as they could be heard, asked questions and made comments. Some of the things that I came away with are that some landlords, like me, are extremely frustrated with the long periods of time they have to wait for an ERAP check, not knowing if a check is coming at all, having to submit and re-submit documentation, and really having difficulty communicating with the ERAP office. In my own experience I have heard, “I’m sorry we’re trying to correct that; We have that as an agenda item for our next meeting; That is a top concern of ours too.” And still no check.

Some landlords claimed to have spent at least forty hours being on hold and trying to ask basic questions about the status of applications, and just exactly what does ERAP need additionally to get a check. Many complained that they have bills to pay, like mortgages, and several talked about how some of their tenants were unable to produce any of the required documentation, or were missing just one small thing, which could, and sometimes does, make it impossible to get ERAP money. Many were concerned that soon they would have to evict some of their tenants, even little children, and sick people, too.

Doubtless, most landlords have many long and heart-wrenching stories, and at times these are awfully confusing, but from the lives and stories of my own tenants, I agree with all the landlords who spoke. The things they said are absolutely true, and many of us, imperfect as we may be, are all that stands between housing and homelessness for many of our tenants. We landlords are human beings with hearts, and we have eyes to see the desperation and confusion that are part of the ongoing legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know the pressure of having to pay mortgages, many utility bills, repairs and basic requirements for acceptable housing.

Wyoming’s ERAP office, meanwhile, spent the first year of its existence hardly paying out any of that federal money, some two-hundred million dollars, perhaps spending their time and our money decorating their offices. Other states, surprisingly Texas among them, paid out most of their federal ERAP money in the first year of the pandemic. That was doing it right. Why the big delay in Wyoming?

Some ERAP money has been paid out, totaling thirty million dollars so far. It looks like the money will hold out till 2025. Still, why all the delay and confusion and excuses? The “E” in ERAP does not stand for Eventually. It stands for something rather different, so let’s get moving! The slowness and frustration are unbelievable, and I still don’t know about those towels.

Tom Gagnon lives in Rock Springs.

