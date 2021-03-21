Gagnon: Wyoming needs an intervention

Many writers, myself included, have for years been trying to warn that Wyoming has got to diversify its economy, because, sooner or later, profitable economic conditions for fossil fuels would change, and they would go from being an asset to a liability.

Pandemic or not, the crashed prices we’ve seen in fossil fuel would be about the same. This economic trajectory has been obvious for at least a decade. In 2019, Governor Gordon used the words “robust” and “thriving” to describe the state’s coal industry. These descriptive words were a lie. Adjectives can be bent to persuade to a point, but too much of a bend goes from being persuasion to being a lie. Representative Gray, too, is perpetuating lies that are deepening the state’s entrenchment into a weird existential crisis; it seems we just can’t tell the truth.

What I’m saying may not be popular, but it is truthful. Unfortunately, I really don’t have solutions to the economic, political and environmental troubles that our state has, but a sort of intervention is needful if we are to take an honest appraisal of our situation. An objective outsider would say that we are hateful, broke, and dirty. Certainly, however, a first step is toning down the vitriol, taking a few deep breaths, a little walk, and having an honest, clear-eyed look at what our situation really is. The “left,” radical or otherwise, may even be able to make some positive contributions.

Tom Gagnon lives in Rock Springs.

