Galeotos: A call for civility and leadership

What should be even more bothersome to state republicans, is what I would call a tepid response at best, by Republican Park County Chairman Martin Kimmett and Republican State Party Chairman Frank Eathorne. In fairness, both have stated they do not support Mr. Brays comments, but qualify their response by stating he is in an elected position and they can do nothing about terminating his service as a precinct committeeman. I beg to differ, since he will not resign, they should censure Mr. Bray as soon as possible. History is full of individuals in elected positions stepping out of line and ultimately resigning due to pressure from their constituents. Kimmett, Eathorne, and other state party leaders need to step into the public venue with a strong call for Mr. Bray to resign, and distance himself from the party. Let’s hear it loud and clear Republican Party leaders. Remember the “fish rots from the head down!”