Garrison: UW and our land grant commitment to the state – getting innovative in troubling times

UW professors also continue to serve important advisory roles with Gov. Mark Gordon and state agencies, bringing their expertise to bear on pressing policy issues.

These are just a few of the multitude of examples of how UW as “your university” is stepping up to the plate. We don’t know if we are hitting a home run, but if effort scores points, then we are batting a thousand.

As articulated by UW’s Strategic Plan, Breaking Through: 2017-2022, as an institution we emphasize “service and outreach” that extend UW’s talent and capacity “to serve people in our communities, our state, the nation and the world.” The UW Strategic Plan for Community Engagement emphasizes our commitment to communities providing a breadth of outreach activities, as well as building depth in our community engagement partnerships.

Today, every college, school and division of UW participates in numerous activities in the state, with significant impacts on communities in each of Wyoming’s 23 counties and on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

President Ed Seidel offers tremendous expertise and a new energy to “roll up our sleeves” to develop a process that will prioritize the key components necessary, even through tough times, so that UW can continue to fulfill its land-grant education, research and service mission at the highest level possible. Now starting my 21st year as a faculty member at UW, having seen many ups and downs, I and my colleagues join President Seidel in our commitment to serve our students and the communities of Wyoming.

Jean Garrison is a professor at UW and has led UW’s community engagement initiative for the last three years. She currently serves as director of the Office of Engagement and Outreach. She can be reached at 307-766-6119 or garrison@uwyo.edu

