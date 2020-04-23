Gifford: Why diploma privilege for law school graduates is a bad idea: a regulator’s perspective

Faced with the national crisis presented by the coronavirus, courts and bar admissions officials are debating how to protect the public through lawyer licensing, while balancing the critical need for access to justice and the concerns of law graduates waiting to take a bar exam that may be delayed due to public health issues. Some commentators have argued for diploma privilege, under which new graduates would become lawyers without ever taking a bar exam at all. As a legal regulator charged with protecting the public (I serve as Bar Counsel for the Wyoming State Bar), I would strongly urge courts and administrators to reject this idea in favor of other more sensible options.

Law school diplomas represent an educational assessment, rather than a measurement intended for public protection. The former is a necessary, but not sufficient, condition of the latter. The bar exam serves a different purpose. As a high-stakes licensure exam similar to those administered in other trusted professions such as medicine, nursing, dentistry, accounting, and engineering (among others), the bar exam provides an essential tool for courts and bar admission ofWficials to independently and objectively ensure that practitioners are proficient to provide legal services to the public. The bar exam also resolves the inherent conflict that would arise if law schools served as both educator and licensing authority. Bar passage results consistently demonstrate that a certain percentage of applicants successfully graduate from law school, yet cannot demonstrate the minimum competence necessary to practice law. To cite Wyoming as an example, the last three administrations of the Uniform Bar Exam in this state—February 2019, July 2019 and February 2020—have yielded passage rates of 50 percent, 73 percent and 59 percent, respectively. Similar numbers can be found in other states across the country.