Gigliotti, Crowell: Don’t wait. Reach out to help prevent veteran suicide

Suicide affects all Americans, including veterans, their families, and their friends, but suicide is preventable and there is hope.

At the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), we recognize Suicide Prevention Month each September to raise awareness of veteran suicide prevention and encourage veterans to connect with the resources they need now to prevent suicide later.

Resources for veterans

Whether veterans are looking for clinical care, counseling, assistance with benefits, or something else, local and national resources are available.

Our behavioral health providers and suicide prevention care coordinators at the Sheridan VA Health Care System will get you the support you need. We work with providers and community organizations to assist veterans who are managing emotional or mental health challenges. Connect with us to get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. During normal business hours, please contact Suicide Prevention Coordinator Kevin Parker at (307) 675-3903 or kevin.parker1@va.gov

National crisis resources are also available. The Veterans Crisis Line is a free, confidential resource that connects any veteran or their loved ones to a live person specially trained to support veterans, any time, any day:

• Dial 988 then Press 1

• Text a message to 838255

• Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat

Here’s how you can help reach out

Together, we can help to prevent veteran suicide. We ask each of you to commit to doing any one of these five actions:

1. Reach out to a veteran: Show you care by making a call or sending a text or email. When you send a message, you can write something as simple as: "How's everything going? I'm here for you if you want to talk. I can help you find support if you need it."

2. Hear veteran stories: Asking for help isn’t always easy, but veterans are trained to do hard things. More than 600 veterans and family members have shared their stories of finding support and overcoming challenges. Check out some of these powerful videos at: https://MakeTheConnection.net.

3. Learn more about suicide prevention: Find out how to spot warning signs of an emotional or mental health crisis, learn how to support a veteran who may be at risk for suicide, or find mental health and suicide prevention resources at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/families/index.asp.

4. Find resources: Suicide is complex, and stressful life events like divorce or job loss can be risk factors. Visit https://www.va.gov/REACH/spread-the-word/ to find support near you, including custom resources to face life’s challenges for you or the veteran in your life.

5. Spread the word: You don't need to be an expert to make a difference. Simply forward this article to a colleague within your network to raise awareness.

Life certainly has its challenges, but it can be better if we work together and support each other through #VetsReachOut.

Thank you for helping to prevent veteran suicide.