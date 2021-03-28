Gillette News Record: Local GOP more united than divided

GILLETTE (March 20) — It’s refreshing to see parity is still valued in Campbell County politics.
The recent leadership change within the Campbell County Republican Party Central Committee shows the local GOP, overall, is more united than divided after a tumultuous couple of years that saw a faction of the local party move so far right as to alienate other Republicans.
At its core, the issue was basically the party’s most conservative members raging about Republicans who weren’t ultra-conservative or wouldn’t follow lock-step every platform of the party. In short, they weren’t Republican enough.
Conversely, those more “moderate” Republicans were increasingly less comfortable with the ultra-right wing of the party. After a general election that saw the state Legislature turn significantly more conservative, Campbell County is sending a message to the rest of the state that being Republican also can mean being open and inclusive within a conservative mission.
Heather Herr, the new chair of the Campbell County Republican Party, calls it a commitment to “diversity of thought.”
She said different ideas and positions within the party can make it stronger, not more divided.
“I feel that if we’re going to grow as a party, we do need diversity of thought,” she’s quoted in today’s cover story. “You can’t grow if you don’t open your ears and hear what everybody has to say. I think we’re a very diverse community, and your party needs to reflect that.”
To outsiders, the last thing they may call Campbell County is “a very diverse community.” We voted 86% for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 87% for him in November. We’re not only conservative, we’re Ground Zero for conservatism in the state that showed the most support for Trump.
What Herr means is that, it’s not only possible — but preferred — to be open to diversity within our unique brand of conservatism.
No political philosophy can flourish and grow through demanding its followers observe absolutes on either end of the spectrum. That’s how people get pigeonholed and politically categorized with labels like “radical right” and “ultra-liberal.”
Being radical or ultra anything when it comes to politics is often counterproductive and divisive.
There will be some in the local GOP unhappy with the party’s recent move to be more moderate and away from a more narrow ideology that has no patience for disagreement. Even more apparent is the majority of Campbell County Republicans aren’t satisfied with an all-or-nothing platform based on absolutes.
While the recent shift in leadership in the local GOP will be good for the party in the long run, part of being a more inclusive Republican Party is also to embrace that hard-line view that has proven to be more than just a fringe influence. Campbell County needs both.
We need those like Vicki Kissack, the former party chair who led the GOP here during its far-right revolution. Their basic conservative values are needed to keep the party grounded. Moderates like Herr also are needed as a counterbalance to keep the party from becoming so intolerant that, as Herr said, it follows only “one narrow ideological thought process.”
That Herr and the new central committee leadership believe the party has moved away from being diverse “was really concerning for me,” Kissack said. She also worries about the party adopting “more of a progressive idealism.”
The words “progressive” and “diverse” are usually associated with a liberal political philosophy, so it’s understandable that conservatives would be anxious to hear their own party leadership using them.
But that’s just wordplay. The real message here is local conservatives bucking the intolerance and rigid dogma that says you’re not Republican enough if you don’t blindly follow every far-right position, that elected officials are only there to vote the party line and that the party is the one true political god.
The bottom line is, Campbell County needs the party whole — moderates and far-right — working together through compromise to advance a united conservative front.