Gillette News Record: Local GOP more united than divided

To outsiders, the last thing they may call Campbell County is “a very diverse community.” We voted 86% for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 87% for him in November. We’re not only conservative, we’re Ground Zero for conservatism in the state that showed the most support for Trump.

What Herr means is that, it’s not only possible — but preferred — to be open to diversity within our unique brand of conservatism.

No political philosophy can flourish and grow through demanding its followers observe absolutes on either end of the spectrum. That’s how people get pigeonholed and politically categorized with labels like “radical right” and “ultra-liberal.”

Being radical or ultra anything when it comes to politics is often counterproductive and divisive.

There will be some in the local GOP unhappy with the party’s recent move to be more moderate and away from a more narrow ideology that has no patience for disagreement. Even more apparent is the majority of Campbell County Republicans aren’t satisfied with an all-or-nothing platform based on absolutes.