Gladstone: The old-timers deserve something too

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) reliever Dennis DeBarr has not had an easy life.

A native of Cheyenne, when he was a youngster, DeBarr lost both his parents in a traffic accident. Later, in 2018, DeBarr, who suffers from Type 2 diabetes, developed a blister that wouldn't heal; it later morphed into sepsis. Gangrene followed and, as a result, his left leg was amputated below the knee on Aug. 13 of that year.

I am thinking of DeBarr these days because there is a Texas saying I’m very fond of: when someone says another person or organization “is all hat and no cattle,” it means that the individual or group is just full of big talk.

That’s how I feel about both Major League Baseball (MLB) and the union which represents current ballplayers, the Major League Baseball Players’ Association (MLBPA). Both are full of big talk.

By now you know that, because both sides have failed to agree on a new labor contract, the players have been locked out. The reported issues the sides can’t agree on include keeping players in the minor leagues for extra weeks in order to slow down their service time, as well as when second- and third-tier players can finally become free agents. The union also feels that rebuilding teams stifle payrolls, because of what has become known as “tanking.”

There has been a lot of big talk. But I haven’t heard anything about what they’re going to do about the pre-1980 players like DeBarr who, in 1977, made just $19,000 to play the game he loved.

DeBarr, along with fellow Cheyenne native Noble Jan Dukes, who played for the Washington Senators and Texas Rangers, didn’t accrue the four years necessary to be eligible for a pension, which was what you needed in 1980.

Instead of MLB pensions, effective April 2011, all pre-1980 players like DeBarr started receiving is a yearly payment of up to $10,000 for every 43 game days of service they accrued on an active MLB roster.

What's more, the payment cannot be passed on to anyone. So when DeBarr dies, neither his ex-wife nor his son, will receive the bone he’s being thrown.

Post-1980 players like the great Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning, the Casper native who threw a perfect game in 1988 and who earned $3.75 million in 1994, or current New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who earned $4.7 million last season, only need 43 game days of service on an active roster to get a pension. And their designated beneficiaries get to keep their pension.

Nimmo is a throwback player, a guy who runs everything out and always gives 100% and then some. So was Browning. Both are the kind of players I’m sure a Dukes or DeBarr would have loved to play alongside of.

Lockout or not, what makes this unseemly is that the national pastime is doing great financially. The average salary is $3.7 million and, in its 2021 edition of MLB team valuation, Forbes reported that each of the 30 big league clubs is valued at an average of $1.9 billion.

Just increase the bone that is being thrown these retirees to $10,000 a year. Are both MLB and MLBPA suggesting they can't afford to pay these men more?

Listen, nobody begrudges anyone his money. This is, after all, still a capitalist country.

But if it weren’t for the old-timers who came before the Nimmos and Brownings of the world, namely, the guys like DeBarr and Dukes, who walked the picket lines and went without paychecks so free agency could occur in the first place, do you think the 25th man on the bench gets to earn the minimum $575,500 salary that is being paid these days?

Freelance writer Douglas J. Gladstone of New York is the author of “A Bitter Cup of Coffee; How MLB & The Players Association Threw 874 Retirees a Curve.”

