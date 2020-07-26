Godby, Alexander: Crisis can drive positive economic change

There will be tough choices, which become tougher the longer we wait. But make no mistake, we hold the keys to the future we seek. Change is hard. The solutions we seek will create trade-offs. But until we take the time to check in with each other about what we want the future of Wyoming to look like, we will continue to struggle.

To be sure, it would be easy to stay the course, focusing on a narrow set of mineral industries and hoping to maintain low taxes. But the status quo is unlikely to resolve the underlying set of choices we face to make Wyoming more competitive. To build a resilient and prosperous future and keep more of Wyoming’s youth and talent in the state, we need to develop new economic sectors and attract diverse businesses. This will require us to invest more in ourselves.

So in this strange time, let’s embrace the pause to reflect and consider our future. Let’s initiate a series of safe conversations and determine the path forward that is right and bright for Wyoming. Who will convene the conversation and are you willing to be a part of it?

Rob Godby is the associate dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and an associate professor of economics at the University of Wyoming. He also serves as a member of the State of Wyoming’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) and is a member of Governor Gordon’s Power Wyoming effort. Ben Alexander is Senior Program Advisor at Resource Legacy Fund where he is responsible for providing coordination, research, strategic direction and leadership for western programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0