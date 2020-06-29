Golden: Biden faces tricky VP choice

They’ve been victimized by their sloganeering, as critics quickly framed the debate over police or no police. Nor has their cause been helped by inflammatory anti-police remarks against a background of violent street clashes, arson, looting, and destruction of property.

Many progressives are already suspicious of Biden and, as he deals with the increase in support for an African-American vice presidential selection, he’s treading on tricky terrain.

Two potential running mates under serious consideration – California Sen. Kamala Harris and Florida Congresswoman Val Demings – drew opposition from some outspoken Black leaders because, they contended, their earlier careers in law enforcement (Harris as a prosecutor and Demings as a chief of police) disqualified them. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar took herself out of the running, realizing her service as a county prosecutor worked against her.

If Biden passes on Harris or Demings, he’ll be accused of caving in to the militant progressives. Should he choose either one, he’ll encounter significant backlash, continued criticism and possible loss of support from that wing.

It’s another straw on the camel’s back as the party struggles to construct a united front for the four-month run to the election.