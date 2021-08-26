Golden: Biden's failed response to the fall of Afghanistan

Biden continued to insist the decision to withdraw the military from Afghanistan was his and his alone – never has “the buck stops with me” been invoked by a chief executive more often than it has been in the past two weeks.

The president was also struck with the out of touch brush when he claimed U. S. allies had not criticized his decision when, in fact, European leaders warned of disastrous consequences, including former Great Britain prime minister Tony Blair who publicly called the president’s decision “imbecilic.”

Biden further claimed that American citizens’ access to the airport was unhampered, only to be embarrassingly contradicted on the same day by the Secretary of Defense who related instances of Americans being harassed and beaten at Taliban-manned checkpoints.

As the situation worsened, Administration officials sought to distance themselves from any responsibility.

Memos and cables were leaked to the media, an unmistakable first sign they’d begun to turn on one another to cover their actions and advice.

Biden now faces extending a military presence in the country beyond the Aug. 31 deadline, a move the Taliban warned would result in deadly consequences, including, presumably, renewal of a shooting war.