Golden: Republicans hoping to ditch Trump are forgetting something

Similar language crops up regularly throughout the manifesto and there is no attempt at disguising the target of its wrath.

With each passing day since Joe Biden entered the White House in January, Trump has tightened his stranglehold on the party, highlighted by its Congressional leadership bowing to his demand that Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney be expelled from her role as chair of the party conference in retaliation for refuting his claims of election fraud.

Trump has marginalized those in the party who were convinced that following his defeat he would retire to his Mar-A-Lago resort and weigh in periodically on politics and party affairs. He turned their beliefs into wishful thinking.

The constant stream of members of Congress, candidates and others seeking his support has solidified his role as the face of the party.

His suspension from social media sites Facebook and Twitter, for instance, hasn’t hampered his public omnipresence or his ability to draw outsized media attention.

He’s weighed in on all manner of policy and issues and the performance of his successor while critiquing in his trademark personal terms the shortcomings and flaws of those who oppose him.