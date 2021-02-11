Golden: Two members of Congress will dominate the next election

Greene’s apology for her actions — some of which occurred prior to her election to Congress — and disavowal of the more egregious conspiracy theories she once espoused came across as more obligatory than genuine.

Ocasio-Cortez has established a pattern of conduct centered on an obsession with weighing in — largely on social media — on every issue every day. She relishes Twitter combat with anyone from House colleagues to Senators to corporate and business leaders.

The prominence of Greene and Ocasio-Cortez will provide their respective parties with a weapon utilized with great effect by former President Trump in his relations with the media — single out the most outrageous and obnoxious personality and identify him or her as representative of the whole.

Republicans believe voters will dismiss Greene as an aberration, an individual of narrow-minded, loathsome views who embraced logic-defying notions of events. They hope that the vision for the country as espoused by Ocasio-Cortez will be seen as a dangerous first step toward democracy’s downfall.

Historically, the party of the incumbent president loses House seats in the first mid-term election — a lesson that provides optimism for one side and concern for the other.