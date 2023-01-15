Good to meet you, Wyoming: An introduction from the Star-Tribune’s new president

Hello, Wyoming! I’m Kevin D. Austin, the new president and publisher of the Casper Star-Tribune. I was tasked by our editor to take a different approach and introduce myself directly to our readers. Easy, right? Hardly!

Where to begin. I’m originally from Michigan, but newspapers have taken me all over the country. I’ve been with Lee Enterprises for 11 months and I’m enjoying what I do. I’m also president and publisher in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, overseeing four publications in that area. The flagship is the Star-Herald, others include the Gering Courier, Hemingford Ledger and Hometowns.

I assumed the role in Casper at the end of November after spending a few weeks here with the team, meeting customers and simply getting a better understanding of Casper and Wyoming. Wyoming is beautiful, I should add. I’ve already ventured out, and I’ve been meeting some really nice Wyomingites.

What do I bring to the position? Well, a wealth of experience and industry knowledge. As a matter a fact, I’m a 29-year veteran of newspapers. I guess you can say I’m a newspaper man. I have over 21 years’ experience in leadership positions as an advertising director, vice president, publisher and now president and publisher. I’ve worked for some Fortune 500 companies: Gannett (USA Today), Cox Communications, The New York Times Company and a family-owned company in Ohio called DHI Media Group.

I enjoy learning, teaching and have a passion for education. At one point, I took a 3.5-year hiatus from newspapers and became an administrator at Charter School in Orlando, Florida. I served in numerous roles as dean over curriculum, discipline, IT, safety, substituting, ESOL Compliance and testing. If that wasn’t enough, I was also the athletics director at our school. I even organized a charter school league that included six schools, where I served as league’s inaugural commissioner. Along the way, I obtained my Master’s Degree in Education, with a focus on digital and mobile learning. I guess you can say I can multi-task.

OK, I’ve bored you enough. What do I love? I have a passion for family, education and newspapers. I’m excited to be in Wyoming. I feel the outlook and future of our industry is strong. There is so much potential with print and online; I love talking about it. Our company, Lee, has positioned itself as an industry leader as it relates to our newspapers sites, our digital solutions and our audience strategies. We’re doing more to build local, regional, statewide and national customers. Trib.com offers 3.8 million page views a month, and we’re still growing.

I love the outdoors. I’m an explorer and an adventurer! I’m curious about people, business and communities. I’ve already been to Hogadon, seen the waterfall here in Casper, made stops in Cheyenne, Torrington, Gillette, Ft. Laramie, Lingle and Guernsey. I’ll continue getting out to more places like Cody, Sheridan, Jackson in the coming months. It’s something I enjoy doing — meeting entrepreneurs, business owners and our readers.

Over the next few months, my plans are simple: get out and meet as many small, medium and large business owners, government officials, school administrators and readers as possible. I want to hear what you want, so we can deliver more and exceed expectations. I want to bring the TV Week Entertainment Guide back to our readers. I plan to introduce new products that you, our readers and communities, want. I ask questions, listen, learn and then take action. So expect some exciting things in the near future. We can’t please everyone! But we’ll try.

Ultimately, I want to hear from you. We’ll open our doors for coffee and have conversation soon to learn more about what you want to see in print and online. If it’s within our control, we’ll do it. If not, we’ll explain, why we can’t. That’s fair, right? Our news team does a great job delivering the news in print, online and socially! We want to continue that engagement with current readers and continue developing new ones.

I’m excited, and I hope you are too. It’s great to be in Casper and the state of Wyoming. I look forward to our conversations.