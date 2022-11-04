Gordon: End federal overreach to help move Wyoming forward

In 2018 you gave me the honor of serving you as the 33rd Governor of Wyoming, and Jennie and I have worked hard to live up to your faith and trust. I am a lifelong Republican, staunch defender of Second Amendment rights and endorsed by the NRA. I believe in limited government closest to the people, personal freedom and individual responsibility.

While we’ve faced many challenges the past two years, I’ve always put two things front and center, your rights and moving Wyoming forward. I’ve guided our state through the worst pandemic in a century which saw the largest drop in revenue our state has ever experienced. Through all of that and more, Wyoming has emerged stronger because I’ve always been focused on the lives and livelihoods of Wyoming people.

Wyoming focused on keeping our businesses open and our workers paid. No state put a greater percentage of CARES act dollars into the hands of small businesses and we kept critical oil and gas workers working during the toughest times of the downturn.

Wyoming led the nation with more in-person school days during the worst of the pandemic, and the just released National Assessment of Educational Progress Report shows that was the correct choice. The decision to keep our children in class in person was good for our students, families, communities, and the economy. That’s something we can all be proud of.

Gas and groceries are not luxury items but inflation is pricing them like they are. That’s nonsense and why I’ve been fighting the Biden Administration’s overreaching federal policies since day one. By ending new oil and gas leasing on federal land, including those here in Wyoming, fuel prices rose causing the worst inflation we’ve seen in 40 years. If there is a lesson the Biden Administration should learn it is that America needs to be energy independent again.

I plan to use my position as chairman of the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, a coalition of more than 20 producing states and provinces, and my post as vice chairman of the Western Governors Association, to protect our important industries from short-sighted and destructive federal policy.

Wyoming has a rapidly expanding outdoor recreation industry and we need to capitalize on that by increasing important public access to our lands, waters, and scenic vistas. As a lifelong sportsman maintaining and improving public access and multiple-use while protecting private property rights is essential.

So is maintaining Wyoming’s abundant wildlife. The big game and fish we enjoy are second to none. Wyoming has shown its leadership from Sage Grouse to preserving and managing the Continental United States’ longest wildlife migration corridors.

Wyoming also must be vigilant to protect our water rights. I have established a working group on the Colorado River Compact and added more staff with the Attorney General and State Engineer offices. I have also upgraded water storage and irrigation infrastructure and teamed with the Legislature and Congressional delegation to fund it. Water is our most precious resource.

It’s also a great time to create a new direction for education with parents, teachers, students, and school boards working together to move us forward. I served on my local school board and one of the issues we talked about most was the importance of maintaining local control. That’s why I established the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education Advisory Group to provide bold ideas for the transformation of Wyoming education focusing on what parents, communities, and industry believe to be most important.

As we look forward to the Legislature’s budget session in a few months, I will focus on making sure we balance making strategic investments to advance Wyoming while saving to keep spending in check and taxes low. Earlier this year we ran a successful property tax relief program, and we will look at extending that program or finding other solutions, but I will not forgo the budget discipline that has been the hallmark of my time in this office.

Four years ago I asked you to hire me, and you did. Jennie and I have been honored beyond words to be your governor and first lady. I work every day to make Wyoming better and a great place for our children to live, be safe, prosper, and raise a family. We have more to do and Jennie and I are all in for Wyoming. I thank you for the past four years and humbly ask for your support and your vote.