Gordon: Government should be limited with as few regulations as possible

This federal overreach is plainly unacceptable. Let me be clear: Wyoming will use every means at our disposal to thwart these efforts to erode our rights. I have directed Wyoming’s Attorney General to work with other states to prepare for litigation once the vaccine mandate regulations are released.

From the outset of this Biden threat, Legislative leadership and I have been aligned in our steadfast opposition to federal overreach. Rest assured, we have heard similar sentiments from all corners of the state. Together, we are working hard on behalf of Wyoming. However, I will not support state over-reach into our private and business lives.

As chief executive of Wyoming, I’m acutely aware of the limits imposed on my office by our Constitution and the statutes passed by our Legislature. Wyoming’s statutes do not provide the Governor with unlimited power. For example, Wyoming’s brand of Executive Orders (EOs) do not give the Governor the same tools that the Texas Legislature has given their Governor. Because Wyoming’s Governor does not have statutory authority to enforce an EO similar to Texas’ Governor, I have not issued one. Frankly, I am not disappointed because I believe in my core that Wyomingites don’t want a supreme executive in the first place. Government must be held in check.