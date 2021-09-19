Gordon: We are building a thriving Wyoming

As Wyoming’s economy and her communities continue their recovery from the impacts of the global pandemic, the state is now faced with a new challenge. How do we best utilize the additional stimulus funds the federal government has appropriated to help Wyoming regain its footing?

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds are one-time infusions that can help build a stronger, more resilient Wyoming, and they should be treated as such. We have an opportunity to use these dollars to shape the future of our state, and it’s important to maximize the opportunity before us.

I have outlined an approach to help Wyoming survive the initial impacts of COVID and identify what can be done to better drive to a future where all of Wyoming can thrive – this is my Survive, Drive, Thrive plan.

Last year, when Wyoming received $1.25 billion as part of the CARES Act, I worked with the Legislature to get those funds out the door to help Wyoming residents respond to the pandemic. I’m proud that Wyoming spent more per capita on business relief than any other state. We ensured that our businesses had access to emergency funds in order to survive those challenging early months of the pandemic.