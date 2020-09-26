Grace: The risks and rewards of UW reopening

The bridge testing is not only aimed at students living and working on campus. The university has requested distance students to submit for testing, many of which will never step foot on campus during this semester. I’ve heard from other students that some of them have been tested up to eight times. Based on the university’s own guidelines, this seems extreme. The college must be using certain circumstances to justify testing more than every two weeks. It’s fair to wonder if these tests are the best use of resources during this time when resources are already stretched thin. Millions of dollars have gone to testing, but the student food bank was shut down for two weeks during the extended pause. Students are being locked out of vital resources without recourse. In their plan, the university outlines the protocol for testing. The school has supplied the students with at-home test kits purchased from a private company. We are assured that the data is stored in a HIPAA and FERPA compliant database, but beyond that, it’s all rather mysterious. In the plan specifically, it’s unclear if these results have a life outside of the university’s purpose. Where is this data being stored? Is it being used for anything else? We should be cautious of using testing as a false security blanket.