Grace: The risks and rewards of UW reopening

As the University of Wyoming reopens their doors and reinstates some normal classes on campus, students and faculty alike are being called to ‘voluntarily’ participate in another round of mandatory testing. To the students, this has become just another assignment to remember to turn in on time — submitting each response with hopeful, fretful eagerness for a clean bill of health, only for each round to end with more panic and restrictions than before. The university has been testing every possible student and staff member since about two weeks before the semester started. After requesting $46 million in federal stimulus money, endlessly confusing students and so far efforts to be safe have only surmounted in distance learning and quarantining alone in dormitories.
Physically standing on the campus grounds again is encouraging for those students who are being phased into traditional classrooms, but will it last? The upperclassmen, such as myself, have to wonder if this circus will calm down enough to allow everyone back on campus before the holiday break. With everything happening in the world, the future seems more clouded than when the term began. For many students, the burden of uncertainty has become so heavy that the university has extended their grace period for students wishing to drop out of the term completely. This is an admission of defeat from the university. Many students feel that these online classes aren’t worth the effort or the tuition. And with our own professors confessing to their Zoom classes that they aren’t sure how this term will work out, who can blame us?
The bridge testing is not only aimed at students living and working on campus. The university has requested distance students to submit for testing, many of which will never step foot on campus during this semester. I’ve heard from other students that some of them have been tested up to eight times. Based on the university’s own guidelines, this seems extreme. The college must be using certain circumstances to justify testing more than every two weeks. It’s fair to wonder if these tests are the best use of resources during this time when resources are already stretched thin. Millions of dollars have gone to testing, but the student food bank was shut down for two weeks during the extended pause. Students are being locked out of vital resources without recourse. In their plan, the university outlines the protocol for testing. The school has supplied the students with at-home test kits purchased from a private company. We are assured that the data is stored in a HIPAA and FERPA compliant database, but beyond that, it’s all rather mysterious. In the plan specifically, it’s unclear if these results have a life outside of the university’s purpose. Where is this data being stored? Is it being used for anything else? We should be cautious of using testing as a false security blanket.
After the first round of testing, the university pushed back traditional classes over seven positive cases. Did they really expect for every test to come back negative? Harvard conducted a study on the accuracy of these saliva-based tests and found that the margin of error could be anywhere from 2% to 37%. This is not to say that all of the seven cases on campus were false positives, but they were certainly within the margin of error. If they had been testing for the virus at the protests that occurred in Laramie in June, isn’t it likely that they would have had at least seven positives among the crowd? Those events were openly supported by Christine Porter, an associate professor from the College of Health and the Wyoming Excellence Chair in Community and Public Health. Porter participated in these protests, brandishing an obviously home-made sign with harsh anti-police sentiments while also pleading with the public to quarantine themselves indoors and to “Mask Up!”
The freedom to assemble is inalienable, and these protests showcase that there are causes worth taking risks for; participants risked exposure to the virus to protest injustice. As students, shouldn’t we be allowed to choose what risks we are willing to take? There is nothing more important than the pursuit of higher education. Without this education, we are told, our lives will lack purpose and importance. We will be trapped in jobs we loathe, and never realize our potential as an individual. With so much on the line, doesn’t that make college worth the risk?
