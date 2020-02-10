Grasping at straws: Republicans seek solutions through right-wing socialism

Hypocrisy continues, as angry Republicans seem to think local control is just fine for managing public schools but when local control gets negative reviews from right-wing media outlets, then the Nanny State is gleeful to propose legislation to trigger their base. When local municipalities propose zoning for buildings or unique ways to address the lack of affordable housing, House Bill 22 seemingly mocks progressive ideas by hypocritically eroding local control. Let’s see if the Wyoming legislature proposes the same for addressing the shortfall in convoluted public school funding.

Local control is discouraged when it comes to benefiting the populace but when it comes to robbing our public lands; again they push all-in. The 2018 Farm Bill, a taxpayer-funded bonanza for farmers and ranchers, permanently authorizes the use of the Good Neighbor Act for collaborative work on BLM and National Forest Lands (USFS). The Wyoming Legislature has seized on this provision in its HB0056 proposal. While the GNA has been sold as a way to address issues that cross federal, state and private lands, it is really Wyoming’s stalking-horse provision to eventually take over federal lands. Combined with the weakening of the National Environmental Policy Act, the GNAs being implemented by the County Commissioners that generate funds will be returned to the state instead of to the BLM or USFS. This process ensures the decline of land management agencies to the point where there is no legal barrier to take these public lands and leaves the public unaware that their lands are being stolen. Don’t worry says the GOP, they will manage it just like the U.S. taxpayer-owned Goshen Irrigation canal; they will abuse it until it collapses.