Graves: A blowout blow-by-blow

The tow truck driver was compassionate enough not to ask me what happened as he invited me to wait in his vehicle while he loaded up the SUV. (I’m pretty sure one look at me in my Texas Aggie polo and polished dress boots was all he needed.) I directed him to take me to the finest tire shop in town. Since I was starving, this meant the one within walking-distance of Wingstop.

After a thorough examination of the vehicle, the mechanics at the tire shop informed me that not only would I need two new tires, but I also required new struts, ball joints, and a series of other parts and pieces that sort of blurred together in my non-mechanical mind. (I could have sworn they said I needed a new flux capacitor.)

I was so desperate to get through this ordeal that I didn’t even ask how much it would cost – or call my wife for permission. I just told them to do whatever was needed. And after a short five hours in the waiting room watching the Golf Channel and reading magazines from the late 1990’s, I was on my way.