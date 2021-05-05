Graves: Do the Charleston... if you have the grits

The historical highlight of our trip was a jaunt aboard the Spirit of the Lowcountry across Charleston Harbor to legendary Fort Sumter. For about the price of one of my daughters’ prom dresses, your family can cruise across the harbor and occasionally glance up from their cell phones to see the majestic Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, Castle Pinckney, and finally, Fort Sumter — where the first shots of the Civil War were fired. Although the tour of the fort itself was educational and moving, the cruise back to Liberty Square included the bonus of a pod of dolphins racing within inches of where we were standing on the lower deck at the bow of the boat — and the dolphins didn’t even charge extra.

After each of these tours, we were feeling pretty darn historical ourselves — and hungry — even hungry enough to eat something like shrimp and grits. And to be honest, touring the historical aspects of Charleston was really just something for us to do between meals. Devouring vast quantities of Lowcountry fare took up the bulk of our itinerary.