Graves: Let's make Halloween great again

Now that we are elbow-deep in the pumpkin guts of October, I’m starting to feel the holiday season kick-off excitement. It has captured my imagination ever since I was a young lad overdosing on Brach’s Mellowcreme Pumpkins and memorizing the Sears Holiday Wish Book when I should’ve been diagramming sentences or deciphering the dark sorcery of fractions.

But like Sears, which is currently in retail ICU, Halloween just ain’t what it used to be – especially since my three daughters are now teenagers and barely acknowledge me as a semi-solid state of matter.

When the girls were little, one of the highlights of my year was helping them get dressed up to go trick-or-treating, always watching out for their wellbeing as I conducted random taste tests of their treats – just the chocolate ones – for safety.

For the past few years, though, instead of some innocent trick-or-treating, my two older daughters have focused on the frightening and macabre side of the holiday – namely teenage boys. And due to the COVID-19 pandemic spoiling last year’s Halloween night, my youngest daughter had to settle for staying home and seeing how many Kit Kats she could consume without throwing up on her iPhone.