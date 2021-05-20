Graves: To my graduating senior, who made me a senior

Dear eldest and most expensive daughter,

Well, the time has finally come for you to graduate from high school, spread your wings and discover exciting, new ways to spend my cash in college.

It seems like only yesterday that you were first hinting to your parents (especially me) that you were really the one in charge and that you just planned to humor us for the next 18 years.

Now that I look back, it was pretty clear that you always had me completely outmatched. I still remember one time when you had just finished your bottle, and I lifted you up over my head to make you giggle. It was such a precious moment for me as I laughed along with you, looked up into your beautiful eyes–and watched you spit up directly into my mouth. I’ll never forget that taste of partially digested Similac, and I’m so glad I could share it with you.