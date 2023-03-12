As secretary of state, advocating for meaningful statutory improvements to strengthen Wyoming’s election code has been a key priority of mine. Since the secretary of state is Wyoming’s statewide election official, it’s a key part of the job.

It has been troubling to watch the liberal mainstream media attack our efforts to advance election integrity measures. The major reason they attack the efforts of our office is that they don’t want commonsense election integrity to become law. Luckily, we were able to push back on their dishonest efforts in the 2023 General Session.

While there were many key election integrity reforms passed during the Wyoming Legislative session, the Wyoming Legislature’s decision to end crossover voting through the passage of House Bill 103 will have the largest positive impact on Wyoming’s elections for years to come.

Crossover voting has been a recurrent and longstanding problem in Wyoming. Over the past several election cycles, crossover voting has undermined the sanctity of Wyoming’s primaries by allowing registered voters to disingenuously participate in primary elections of another party. Allowing individuals to change their party affiliation up to the day of the primary election and then change back has damaged the primary election process. It creates an incentive for people who do not share a party’s values to prevent voters of that party from nominating a candidate that represents the party’s platform by crossing over for as little as a few minutes.

While many supporters of crossover voting have falsely claimed that the practice “has no effect” on our elections, they are simply wrong. In fact, in a sparsely populated state like Wyoming, this has affected races up and down the ballot, from statewide office to races for precinct committee person. If it truly has no impact, why did thousands of Democrats brag about choosing Republican candidates in years past, and why have they opposed an end to crossover voting so viscerally?

For years, finding a solution to end the problem of crossover voting has been a key priority of citizens across our state. This session, House Bill 103 offered that solution. House Bill 103 prevents registered voters from switching parties after the first day on which an application for nomination may be filed, or 96 days before the primary election.

This deadline, which is approximately three months before the primary, prevents individuals from gaming the system by holding them to commit to a party directly before candidates begin to formally declare, rather than allowing voters to wait and cross over if they want to affect a particular race. Our office worked closely on ensuring its passage with the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, as well as the County Clerks Association.

As usual, dishonest outside actors, backed up by the mainstream media, attempted to prevent HB 103’s passage through confusing and misleading arguments about its effectiveness and implementation, knowing this commonsense reform could not be defeated on its merits. These arguments were false and were repeatedly debunked by our office, as well as the County Clerks Association. Fortunately, we were still able to achieve passage of the bill through the process.

House Bill 103 received overwhelming support in the Wyoming Legislature, boasting an affirmative vote of 51-9 in the Wyoming House of Representatives and a vote of 19-11 in the Wyoming Senate. On March 2, this reform became a reality when Governor Mark Gordon allowed House Bill 103 to become law.

Make no mistake, the people of Wyoming have wanted an end to crossover voting for some time. As I traveled over 30,000 miles across the state last summer, one of the most pressing concerns regarding our elections process has been crossover voting.

House Bill 103 becoming law marks a pivotal point for election integrity in Wyoming, and I am excited to work with our 23 county clerks on its implementation to ensure the integrity of future elections in Wyoming.