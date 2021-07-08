Green River Star: It's time for Wyo to buck Gore from politics

We find these acts to be repulsive because they don’t mesh with the respectful and friendly nature of Wyoming’s residents. These acts most certainly don’t match with the ideals found in the Code of the West, especially when it comes to remembering that some things aren’t for sale and to know when to draw the line. We may disagree with one another, but Wyoming’s residents want what’s best for the state in the end, regardless of political position. We don’t think Wyoming’s people and the interests of the state are what people like Gore and Prince have in mind when they involve themselves in Wyoming politics. We’re certain they involve greed and using the state’s sparse population to buy an outsized megaphone in promoting their views.