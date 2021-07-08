Green River Star: It's time for Wyoming to buck Gore from politics

We find these acts to be repulsive because they don’t mesh with the respectful and friendly nature of Wyoming’s residents. These acts most certainly don’t match with the ideals found in the Code of the West, especially when it comes to remembering that some things aren’t for sale and to know when to draw the line.

We may disagree with one another, but Wyoming’s residents want what’s best for the state in the end, regardless of political position. We don’t think Wyoming’s people and the interests of the state are what people like Gore and Prince have in mind when they involve themselves in Wyoming politics. We’re certain they involve greed and using the state’s sparse population to buy an outsized megaphone in promoting their views.

With Gore specifically, this is a woman who attempted to adopt her 65-year-old ex-husband in a bid to get a larger piece of her family inheritance.

Gore’s politics don’t concern themselves with the state’s miners or families of ranchers. They don’t promote anything to support the state’s blue and white-collar workers. Gore’s political interests are solely informed from lounging upon the cushions of wealth her father’s ingenuity bought her.

It’s time Wyoming conservatives dump Gore and her ilk. We call upon candidates to turn their backs on the money Gore offers because we should not condone the use of espionage techniques on our friends and neighbors. After all, we should know where to draw the line.

The Green River Star has served Green River since 1890

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0