Green River Star: We need to fight misinformation

Another common criticism is the fact the vaccine took such a short amount of time to develop and the mRNA vaccine itself is untested technology. According to a December 2020 Harvard Health Publishing blogpost titled “Why are mRNA vaccines so exciting” more than 30 years of research has gone into creating them, including ensuring how to modify mRNA to not cause an overreaction in the immune system.

Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer have developed systems that could theoretically create a vaccine for any infectious disease by using the right mRNA for the disease.

Then, COVID-19 comes along and the two groups start working on vaccines after Chinese scientists published their study into the genetic structure of the coronavirus, including the spike protein needed for a vaccine.

Harvard Health Publishing reports that vaccines were ready for animal testing within weeks.

“Just 11 months after the discovery of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, regulators in the United Kingdom and the US confirmed that an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 is effective and safely tolerated, paving the path to widespread immunization,” the post states. “Previously, no new vaccine had been developed in less than four years.”