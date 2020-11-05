Greene: Unbelievably, the US election shows even deeper divide

It is certainly unclear if Joe Biden could pull off the feat either. But if people were honest with themselves, I think they would agree -- regardless of their views on particular issues -- that Biden’s demeanor and his history of working across the aisle gives the country its best chance at returning to a normalized climate, difficult as it may be.

To say he has his work cut out for him is an understatement. In my county in Southern Ohio, Trump did the unthinkable and increased his dominating advantage from 2016 by a whopping 7 percentage points and won the county with a once unimaginable 73 percent. That trend was true in much of Ohio’s Appalachian region and rural areas throughout the Midwest and the nation.

On the other side, voter turnout in urban areas was off the chart. More votes were cast in 2020 than any other election in American history, and while that may be a sign of a vibrant democracy, it is more telling that our divisions are only growing deeper.

I’m not sure if Joe Biden can do what he says and bring the country closer together. I hope President Trump’s supporters -- who are experiencing the pain now that many Democrats felt in 2016 -- try to meet him halfway for the interests of our nation.

It is time to put American conflict in the back seat. We have enough adversaries around the world to occupy our attention. It is time we look forward, not backward, to a better place where our civility and our cohesion as a nation is recaptured.

Copyright 2020 Rick Greene. Greene is an award-winning columnist and editorial writer, and the editor and publisher of Southern Ohio Today. Green can be reached at news@southernohiotoday.com.

