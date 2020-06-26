Grey Bull: Barrasso’s latest shameful defense of Trump is an embarrassment to Wyoming

Bolton writes in his book that Trump pleaded with Chinese president Xi Jinping to buy up soybeans and grain to win him favor and agricultural clout in the upcoming election. Barrasso doesn’t seem to care what the cost is for national security or the Constitution itself, saying flatly “I’m for that!” When it comes to deals to sell Wyoming’s agricultural products, it seems like no cost is too high for the senator, even when it concerns our freedom itself. The fact that Barrasso invokes Wyoming as an agricultural state in response to these allegations that agriculture is being used by the president to subvert the Constitution and steal an election is more than worrisome. It is disqualifying for federal office.

Wyoming, like all agricultural states, has suffered deeply under President Trump’s “leadership.” We cannot act as if the trade war Trump started with that same Chinese leader did not devastate Wyoming farmers by interfering with one of the largest agricultural markets in the world, or that his failure to lead during the COVID-19 crisis has not plunged this state’s agricultural economy into chaos, forcing Wyoming farmers to destroy food and people to go hungry.