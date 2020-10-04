Griffin: Oil and gas production ban would undermine U.S. energy independence, hurt Wyoming

With election season in full swing, some politicians, notably presidential hopeful Joe Biden, think calling for a ban on future oil and gas leasing on federal lands will score points with some voters. But that’s a losing approach for Wyoming and America’s long-term energy security that puts Wyomingites, energy customers and our great country in economic peril.
In the early 1970s, Americans suffered from an oil embargo imposed on the U.S. by the Oil Producing Exporting Countries, commonly known as OPEC, because of the U.S.’s unwavering support of Israel during the Yom Kippur War. Americans of every rank and file were forced to wait in lines on designated days for hours on end just to fill their cars with gas. Five years later, Americans faced the same lines at the gas pump resulting from the dramatic decrease in oil production due to the Iranian Revolution.
Because of these costly oil shortages, policymakers implemented measures to put the U.S. on the road to energy independence. Those measures included a 1975 ban on the export of crude oil, a diversification of the U.S energy portfolio (with even a Democratic President calling for coal use) and the implementation of a federal maximum speed limit of 55.
Perhaps less known are the advancements in oil and natural gas exploration pushed to the forefront due to the Disco Era oil scarcity. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, advances in such techniques as bi-directional drilling and hydraulic fracturing led to a doubling of U.S. oil production between 2011-2020.
These policies worked. Our domestic energy abundance led Congress in 2015 to repeal the crude oil export ban. And instead of building liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals for imports, terminals are now being utilized for LNG exports.
Despite these unprecedented steps toward energy security, some seek to undermine this progress by banning the extraction of oil and natural gas on federal lands. What would this mean for the supply of affordable and reliable energy to American customers?
Well, the stakes are incredibly high for Wyoming. The three legs of the much-touted 3-legged stool of Wyoming’s economy – energy, agriculture and tourism – has, in reality, been one steel beam and two short posts. Oil and gas alone account for more economic output than agriculture and tourism combined.
However, that could change as Wyoming’s oil and gas economy is dependent upon federal oil and gas leases. 51% of the state’s oil production and a whopping 92% of its natural gas production would be severely impacted if Joe Biden implements a federal leasing ban.
We don’t have to guess the consequences of a federal leasing ban, because Wyoming is already experiencing what the effects would be thanks to the COVID-19 related demand decline. Budget forecasters have warned legislators of a $2 billion shortfall over two years. Since oil and gas pays over $700 million annually to Wyoming’s K-12 schools, $15 million to the University of Wyoming and $138 million in public infrastructure projects like roads and bridges, the state desperately needs a return of the oil and gas economy. That return would be halted in its tracks by a federal leasing ban and taking with it as many 33,000 jobs, based on a recent study by the American Petroleum Institute.
With such a significant impact on Wyoming’s economy, it’s not surprising that Pete Obermueller, the head of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said that a federal leasing ban “…would damage both national security and environmental stewardship while devastating Wyoming’s middle class, local communities and public school system.”
The evidence is clear. A ban on future federal oil and gas leases would be a dramatic step backward for the U.S. march towards more sustained energy security. It would also be deeply damaging to Wyoming.
It’s time for Joe Biden and others to abandon this bad idea and focus instead on using America’s abundant energy to recover from this pandemic.
Paul Griffin is Executive Director of Energy Fairness
