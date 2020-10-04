Griffin: Oil and gas production ban would undermine U.S. energy independence, hurt Wyoming

These policies worked. Our domestic energy abundance led Congress in 2015 to repeal the crude oil export ban. And instead of building liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals for imports, terminals are now being utilized for LNG exports.

Despite these unprecedented steps toward energy security, some seek to undermine this progress by banning the extraction of oil and natural gas on federal lands. What would this mean for the supply of affordable and reliable energy to American customers?

Well, the stakes are incredibly high for Wyoming. The three legs of the much-touted 3-legged stool of Wyoming’s economy – energy, agriculture and tourism – has, in reality, been one steel beam and two short posts. Oil and gas alone account for more economic output than agriculture and tourism combined.

However, that could change as Wyoming’s oil and gas economy is dependent upon federal oil and gas leases. 51% of the state’s oil production and a whopping 92% of its natural gas production would be severely impacted if Joe Biden implements a federal leasing ban.